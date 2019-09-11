Carrier ship passes tipped freighter, departing from the port
Jim Manning/Special to The Brunswick News

The car carrier ship Emerald Ace passes the capsized car carrier Golden Ray as it sails through the St. Simons sound after departing from Colonels Island Wednesday afternoon.

The Golden Ray, an auto cargo ship that capsized shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, will likely not be removed for severals weeks or months, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials. The port, though, was expected to be opened again, at least in a limited fashion, as early as Thursday. The Coast Guard, along with the National Transportation Safety board, is investigating what caused the Golden Ray to tip over.

The Emerald Ace was allowed to leave port as a test run of sorts to see how shipping traffic would be affected when passing the shipwrecked Golden Ray, said Coast Guard Lt. Kit Pace.

The port is not opened yet, and the officials are still looking into opening it on a limited basis.

