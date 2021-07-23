Carl Alexander wins Jones Award from chamber

Carl Alexander, Glynn County Police chief from 1987 to 2002, was posthumously named the recipient of the Alfred W. Jones Award at the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Thursday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
The award was the final of eight awards given at the annual event.
Alexander, who died April 13, spent 19 years as head of security at Sea Island Resort after leaving the Glynn County Police Department.
At the time of his death, Alexander was serving on the Glynn County Police Advisory Panel and had recently been hired in a temporary capacity as an advisor to the Glynn County Commission on police department developments.
The Chairman’s Award was given to Heather Hamilton with Turner & Associates Insurance.
The 30 Year Service Award was given to Joan Ware, front office manager for the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
Southeast Georgia Health System was given the 2020 Exceptional Service Award.
The Small Business of the Year was awarded to Halyard Restaurant Group.
The Entrepreneurial Spirit Award was given to Donte Habersham of Mr. Shuck’s Seafood.
The Milton H. “Woody” Woodside Community Champion Award was given to the Kaufman Family.
The chairman’s gavel was officially passed from Ben Hartman to new chamber president Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System.