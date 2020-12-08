Georgia’s unemployment rate continues to drop across the state, with some areas reporting rates comparable with claims filed pre-pandemic.
But for those still unemployed because of COVID-19, the future is uncertain.
All federal unemployment benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act will end on Dec. 26 for hundreds of thousands of Georgians, said Mark Butler, Georgia’s labor commissioner.
“We will continue to process and adjudicate all of the claims we receive, paying all eligible benefits as quickly as possible,” Butler said. “Congress will decide if a new program will be implemented or extensions will be put in place.”
Claimants receiving regular state unemployment benefits will continue to collect them for as long as 26 weeks. People are encouraged to continue to request benefits after the program ends in case Congress passes new legislation or extends the existing programs.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program is limited to 39 weeks of benefits. Claimants who began receiving benefits at the beginning of the program are now exhausting those benefits with no extension currently in place.
Any new programs or extensions of existing ones will be posted on the labor department’s website dol. georgia.gov.
The Georgia Department of Labor has processed nearly 4.1 million claims since March 21 — more than the past nine years combined. The department has paid over $16 billion in state and federal benefits since the pandemic struck in March.
The most claims are from workers in the accommodation and food services sector, administrative and support services, manufacturing, retail, transportation and warehousing, and health care and social assistance.
There are more than 164,000 jobs currently listed on the EmployGeorgia website, with more than half of them with annual salaries exceeding $40,000. The labor department offers online resources for finding career opportunities, building a resume and assisting with other reemployment needs.