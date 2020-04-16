Instead of waiting for that first unemployment check with the $600 federal subsidy, business leaders in the Golden Isles have a suggestion — look for a new job.
Ryan Moore, director of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said there may be incentive for some to stay home and collect a check during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s also a perfect time for people to think ahead and consider a career change.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the region and state had record-low unemployment, and businesses were struggling to find employees. But with the high number of unemployed across the nation, Moore said this is a great time to be sending out resumes.
“We went into this thing with an historic unemployment rate,” he said. “For the employers, it’s a great opportunity to put up a help wanted sign.”
He also pointed out that the federal money to help the unemployed won’t last long.
“That $600 runs out in July,” he said.
Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said businesses that were looking for employees several months ago during the record-low unemployment claims area still looking for them.
“Several industries were hiring before COVID-19 and are still doing so today,” he said. "While others are now hiring that were not just several weeks ago. Some of these industries include manufacturing, logistics and essential retail.”
Staffin said there are opportunities for unemployed people to begin a job search during the ongoing health crisis.
"It is also a good time for people who are unemployed to sharpen their skill sets if they had planned on changing career fields at any point in the near future,” he said. "This would be a time to change careers once employers start hiring again. Companies that have furloughed or laid off employees will need to hire good quality people when the economy rebounds."