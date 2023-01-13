Career Academy to host open house
The Golden Isles College and Career Academy will hold an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 for middle and high school students in grades 8-10.
GICCA offers 18 career pathways programs for local high school students. Each career pathway will have a hands-on, interactive display and/or project for all attendees during the open house.
Several local business partners will be on site to discuss skill sets required for the future workforce.
Door prizes and refreshments will be provided.
To learn more about the Career Academy, visit gicca.glynn.k12.ga.us.
The Brunswick News
