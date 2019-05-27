Cardinal asks feds to decide opioid lawsuit

A lawsuit of considerable size against major pharmaceutical distributors and local pharmacies is now in federal court, at least for the time being. Attorneys for Cardinal Health and its subsidiaries filed a notice of removal May 20, bringing the case up from where it was originally filed, in Glynn County Superior Court.
The civil suit accuses the companies and some of the people in leadership positions of those companies of acting irresponsibly and at times illegally by allowing a unreasonably large amount of prescription opioids to be distributed under questionable circumstances in Glynn and surrounding counties.
“There can be no legitimate dispute that the defendants have caused a flood of opioids to flow into Georgia,” the complaint states. “Indeed, the evidence is damning.”
Cardinal Health, one of the many defendants, argues this case is like others against the pharmaceutical industry in that it needs to taken to the federal level and transferred to a panel on multidistrict litigation.
According to the notice, “This action is one of more than 1,800 related lawsuits filed against distributors of FDA-approved prescription opioid medications on behalf of various plaintiffs relating to alleged harms stemming from abuse of these medications. On Dec. 5, 2017, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) formed a multidistrict litigation (MDL) in the Northern District of Ohio for these types of actions, that is, cases in which plaintiffs allege that ‘distributors failed to monitor, detect, investigate, refuse and report suspicious orders of all prescription opiates.’
“To date, more than 150 actions originating from the state of Georgia are pending in the MDL. … Defendants intend to tag this case immediately for transfer to the MDL.”
The defense on Wednesday also filed an emergency motion for a deadline extension because they would have to answer, move or otherwise respond to the plaintiffs’ complaint by Tuesday.
“Good cause exists to extend this deadline,” the defense argues. “Requiring moving defendants to respond to the complaint by May 28 would waste the parties’ and the court’s resources. Neither plaintiffs nor moving defendants believe that this matter ultimately should proceed in this court at this time.”
Indeed, while the defendants are trying to take the case to the MDL in Ohio, the plaintiffs still want it dealt with in Glynn County Superior Court.
The plaintiffs’ motion to remand, filed Friday, states the federal court doesn’t have subject-matter jurisdiction to hear the case, and, “Additionally, one defendant refused to consent to removal and still does not consent to removal, but Cardinal proceeded with removal anyway. Therefore, Cardinal’s removal is improper and the action should be remanded on that basis as well.”
Criminal cases
In other matters before the federal court in Brunswick recently, two men pleaded guilty, two men received their sentences and one man pleaded guilty and received his sentence.
On Tuesday, Sean Patrick Reardon received six months in prison and three years’ supervised release for his role in a conspiracy to steal munitions from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay when he was stationed there as a Marine. He’s also, with the five other co-conspirators, to pay back the Navy in the amount of $22,825.37.
Edrin Temple receives his sentence the same day for the part he played in the Glynn County drug shed conspiracy. Temple pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine, and faced a sentencing range of 151-188 months in federal prison. He ultimately received 12 years and 10 months as his sentence, but it’s to be served consecutive to sentences in McIntosh County for three different cases. After prison, Temple’s to have three years’ supervised release.
Both Bronco Darelle Jackson and Eric Reneantonio Stuckey were indicted in a local narcotics conspiracy case, but as part of the deal worked out in both cases, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed new criminal information documents against them on reduced charges.
On Wednesday, Jackson pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana, while Stuckey pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess MDMA. Jackson faces a maximum of one year in prison and one year supervised release, while Stuckey is looking at a maximum of five years in prison and three years’ supervised release.
Henry Watson pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of public indecency for exposing himself while in prison. He received a sentence of six months in prison consecutive to his present sentence, and one year supervised release to run concurrent to his previous supervised release specifications.