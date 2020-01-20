Car fire inside Golden Ray brought under control

Smoke rose from the shipwrecked Golden Ray around midmorning Sunday, the result of a car catching fire inside 656-foot vessel after a welder's torch caused a piece of hot metal to drop onto the vehicle, according to U.S. Coast Guardsman Nate Littlejohn of Unified Command.
Firefighters from a nearby T&T Salvage quickly brought the fire under control, Littlejohn said.
The fire started around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when the piece of hot metal set fire to the car, one of 4,2000 vehicles that were part of the Golden Ray's cargo when it overturned in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8 while heading out to sea from the Port of Brunswick. No further information on the fire was available Sunday.
T&T Salvage is the Texas-based maritime emergency company recently hired by Unified Command to handle the removal of the Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound. The firefighting crew was already on hand because of welding work and the potential of fire, Littlejohn said.
"Anytime hot work is happening on the vessel, T&T's firefighting teams are standing by, ready to respond," he said.