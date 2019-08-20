Mortgage of America responded last week to a lawsuit brought by nine St. Simons Island landowners claiming its negligence in developing the Captain’s Cove subdivision led to issues with stormwater drainage and sewage for neighbors.
Each of the nine plaintiffs either live on or own property near the Tabby Place and Captain’s Cove subdivisions — both along North Harrington Road on St. Simons Island.
They claim, among other things, that the developers’ negligence and attempts to cut corners led to excess stormwater runoff onto the plaintiffs’ properties. Such alleged negligence caused many issues, including the discharge of sewage from on-site sewage systems.
The lawsuit alleges the developers “participated in land disturbance and other development activities in St. Simons Island ... adjacent to plaintiffs’ property during which defendants failed to comply with federal, state and local laws and regulations, thereby discharging stormwater onto the plaintiffs’ property.”
In doing so, the plaintiffs claim the developers infringed on “the full use and enjoyment of their property,” “contributed to the continued and repeated invasion of plaintiffs’ property by the excess volumes of stormwater during and after rain events” and “acted negligently by allowing excessive amounts of stormwater to flow from their subdivisions onto plaintiffs’ property, resulting in flooding and other property damage,” among other things.
In its answer, Mortgage of America “denies it was negligent in any way and further denies that any negligent act on its part caused or contributed to the alleged injury or damages of plaintiff.“
Plaintiffs alleged in their complaint that Mortgage of America had violated its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, and that subsequent inspection reports would find the developer had, on multiple occasions, failed to “properly protect natural resources, such as wetlands,” “adequately maintain perimeter controls such as sediment barriers,” “properly stabilize or protect disturbed areas not actively being worked on” and “failed to properly maintain storm drain inlets,” the complaint alleges.
Mortgage of America denied the allegations in its answer, along with allegations that it failed to take reasonable steps to minimize stormwater runoff onto adjacent properties or that it was in any way responsible for the drainage or sewage issues plaintiffs claimed to have experienced as a result of the Captain’s Cove development.
Old Plantation Group and Palmetto Building group are also named in the lawsuit as the developers of Tabby Place. The plaintiffs make similar allegations to those leveled against Mortgage of America — that willful negligence on behalf of the developer created drainage and sewage problems for adjacent landowners.
Neither of the two Tabby Place developers had submitted answers to the allegations as of press time Monday.