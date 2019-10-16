Glynn County’s Islands Planning Commission deferred a special use permit request Tuesday, putting the Captain’s Bluff event venue off until its November meeting.
Wedding and event venues fall into the category of “place of large public assembly,” said county Planning Manager Stefanie Leif. Anyone operating such a business in a forest agriculture zone must get a special use permit.
The property is listed online as an event and wedding venue.
According to the venue’s website, captainsbluff.com, the property is a vacation rental, event venue and nature preserve.
“Captain’s Bluff has become one of the most popular event venues on the island. With 18 beautiful acres overlooking stunning views, magnificent sunsets on the Frederica River, and a dock perfect for pictures and boat send-offs, it is the perfect place for all of your wedding and event needs,” the website states.
At the Tuesday meeting, Leif said the county received multiple anonymous reports about the venue earlier in the year.
Upon further inspection, they found the venue was operating in a forest agricultural zone without going through the proper channels.
Dan Allen, the owner’s son, said the venue hosts about eight events a year that are limited to 200 people. He also said the venue has a policy restricting loud music on the property after 10 p.m. and prohibits fireworks.
Guests do not park on-site, instead taking shuttle services to the venue. When asked where the guests park, Allen said the trolley owners generally work out where to pick up event guests.
He told the IPC that the owners did not know they needed a permit, but that the plan was to continue operating the venue as they had been if the permit was approved.
IPC member Odessa Rooks noted that nothing in writing held the applicant to these conditions, and asked if the commission could include them as conditions should it approve the permit.
Leif said it could.
Fellow planning commission Carla Cate raised concerns with a septic tank on the site. The tank was installed to service an outdoor restroom facility, Leif said. The owners did not seek the necessary permits for that, she explained, but are currently in the process of getting one from the county Environmental Health Department.
Cate was not comfortable voting to approve the special use permit until the owners had a septic tank permit in-hand, however.
Leif said the commission could include a condition stipulating that the special use permit would not take effect until the venue owners had a septic tank permit.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, neighbors had few complaints about the way the venue had been operating. They were concerned about someone else buying the property, and one asked if the IPC could limit the venue to the eight events per year Allen said it hosts.
Rather than impose “arbitrary” conditions on the applicant, planning commissioner Patrick Duncan suggested Allen come back to the commission’s next meeting with a more clear application including restrictions on events and a septic tank permit.
Ultimately the commission voted 6-0 to defer the permit. IPC member Samantha DiPolito was present but recused herself from the discussion.
In other business, the commission approved a rezoning request from Christian Renewal Church.
The church was seeking to have its 7.86-acre property at 6530 Frederica Road rezoned from R-12 residential to planned development so it could operate a day care and preschool along with the existing church, Leif said.
Planning commissioners approved the rezoning 7-0.
The IPC’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19.