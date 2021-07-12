The Mainland Planning Commission has approved an amendment that would codify the rules and restrictions to allow mobile home parks to have as many as 25 percent of its spaces occupied by recreational vehicles.
But the unanimous vote was not taken without reservations by commission chairman Richard Strickland.
“Instead of more junky RVs in mobile home parks, we need to clean up the mobile home parks in Glynn County,” he said. “If you drive around and look at the mobile home parks in Glynn County, they are a disaster waiting to happen — every one of them for the most part.”
The proposed ordinance, awaiting consideration by county commissioners at an upcoming meeting, does include restrictions to the RVs parked there.
They cannot be on site longer than 180 consecutive days, and they need to be ready for highway use at all times or meet the requirements of new construction.
The Islands Planning Commission has already approved the proposed amendment. Commissioners voted 6-0 to approve the amendment.
Commissioners also approved a site plan request, with a landscaping variance, for a new 110-bed hotel near the intersection of Gateway Center Boulevard and Glynco Parkway.
And a 12,120-square-foot addition was approved for Coley Electric, on Altama Avenue.
The addition will be used for storage.