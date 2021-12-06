Canopy names new COO

Jennifer Fussell has been named chief operating officer for Canopy Asset Management, a full-service financial advisement firm on St. Simons Island.
Fussell has an extensive career in operations, compliance and strategic initiatives, having worked in both health care and nonprofits the past 25 years.
Most recently, she served as marketing director for the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation. Prior to that she served as executive director for World Water Relief, an organization providing safe drinking water and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) education to the people of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
At Canopy, the client experience is an integral part of the clients overall financial well-being and the addition of Jennifer to the team will further assist the staff and advisors in managing the client’s account to meet all their financial goals.
— The Brunswick News