042420_Cannon's Point
Cannon’s Point Preserve on St. Simons Island.

 Brunswick News/File

The story of Cannon’s Point on St. Simons Island dates back more than 220 years, but perhaps the most significant chapter in the peninsula’s rich history is its most recent.

That phase began in 2012 when the St. Simons Land Trust acquired the pristine tract to preserve it in perpetuity in its present natural state. Ever since the Land Trust entered into an agreement with The Nature Conservancy to hold the land as a conservation easement, the Cannon’s Point Preserve has served as a public outdoors destination, protected wildlife habitat and grounds for ongoing scientific research.

