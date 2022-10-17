The story of Cannon’s Point on St. Simons Island dates back more than 220 years, but perhaps the most significant chapter in the peninsula’s rich history is its most recent.
That phase began in 2012 when the St. Simons Land Trust acquired the pristine tract to preserve it in perpetuity in its present natural state. Ever since the Land Trust entered into an agreement with The Nature Conservancy to hold the land as a conservation easement, the Cannon’s Point Preserve has served as a public outdoors destination, protected wildlife habitat and grounds for ongoing scientific research.
The St. Simons Land Trust is celebrating the preserve’s 10-year anniversary with a weekend of activities, taking place from Oct. 22-24. Events will include guided bird walks to view fall migratory birds, a snake presentation and a tour of the site’s natural pollinating plants. Also included will be a performance by the Geechee Gullah Ring Shouters and a tour of the historic ruins of the Cannon’s Point Plantation.
Events will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the preserve, located off Lawrence Road at 560 Cannon’s Point Road. For a full listing of events, got to: www.sslt.org.
The 10th anniversary celebrations are a way to say thanks to all who have supported Cannon’s Point Preserve over the years, as well as a forum to introduce the site to those who have not yet visited, said preserve manager Stephanie Knox.
“The preserve has truly been created by the community, for the community and it’s incredible to see it now as it was always envisioned to be — a model for conservation and a platform for education,” Knox, who also serves as The Land Trust’s stewardship director, said in a statement.
Cannon’s Point Preserve consists of 644 acres of lush maritime forest tucked into a bend on the Hampton River on the island’s north end. Its 6 miles of shoreline sits across the river from Little St. Simons Island, another piece of Coastal Georgia protected by The Nature Conservancy. The site also contains historic ruins from the cotton plantation that once stood here.
Planter John Couper bought the land in 1793, along with his business partner James Hamilton. A widely respected horticulturalist of his era, Couper also experimented with growing mulberry, date palms, sugar cane, citrus and olive trees at Cannon’s Point.
Additionally, the preserve contains native middens dating back to 2,500 B.C. Recognizing the intrinsic value in such an unsullied expanse of natural habitat here in the 21st Century, the Land Trust and The Nature Conservancy began negotiating with Wells Fargo to acquire the land for preservation. The deal was sealed in September 2012 at a cost of $24 million. Much of it was made possible by benefactors Pete and Ada Lee Correll, Sea Island Acquisition, and Hank and Wendy Paulson, the couple who helped preserve Little St. Simons Island.
Today the Cannon’s Point Preserve management plan focuses on public access, scientific research, the encouragement of citizen scientists and the protection of its wildlife, natural habitat and historic features.
In addition to the migratory bird walk, the snake presentation by biologists from the University of Georgia and the Geechee Gullah Ring Shouters performance, the Oct. 22 activities will include a driving tour with the Georgia Forestry Commission and The Nature Conservancy, and guided explorations at the site’s dock and lab. Onsite experts will be stationed throughout the preserve.
The next day’s events will include the pollinator walk and a living shoreline tour conducted with expert guides.
The preserve is open to self-guided exploration on Oct. 24.
“It’s thanks to the remarkable partners, staff and volunteers who came together to share their expertise, passion and guidance that allowed the preserve’s vision to become a reality,” Knox said.
Cannon’s Point Preserve’s regular hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday through Monday.