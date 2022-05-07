Candidates vying for federal offices offer various perspectives on the draft of a Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade that was leaked to the public this week.
Gary Black, one of six Republicans in the primary race for U.S. Senate, says the premature release of the draft written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is a discipline issue that needs to be addressed.
“I hope they find out who (leaked) this, and they are punished to the full extent of the law,” Black said. “I view it as an attack on the institution, and that’s very serious.”
At the same time, Black would welcome a decision that made abortion a state decision, not a national right.
“We have a draft and maybe that’s the way it is going to be, but I think we have to wait until the final decision,” he said. “It is still probably a little premature to know what the final deal is, but if it goes (that way)...I’m all for it.”
Black says respect for life was passed on to him by his parents. He was born in 1958, more than half a decade after his mother gave birth to two infants with spina bifida. Both infants died within the first year of life.
“I’m very thankful for the beliefs of my mother and father,” he said. “They believed in life and that’s why I am here. That gets real personal to me.
“God gives life and that’s where the authority comes from for me. I’m 100 percent pro-life.”
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, the lone Democrat in the Senate race, did not respond to a request for comment but stated his view in an email sent out statewide Tuesday seeking campaign contributions.
“For the first time in nearly 50 years, millions of women could lose their constitutional right to a safe, legal abortion,” Warnock wrote. “All across our country, Republican politicians are leading a dangerous crusade against reproductive rights. And if Roe is overturned, an extreme anti-abortion law in Georgia is very likely to take effect soon after.
“I’m a pro-choice pastor, and I’ll always fight to protect the right to choose. That will never change.”
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says the leak is a serious issue, while one of his Democratic opponents, Wade Herring, is calling on voters to elect more Democrats to Congress.
“This leak is a serious breach of trust that undermines the sanctity of the Supreme Court,” Carter said. “We cannot allow fear and intimidation to sway the opinion of our justices, who are fulfilling their constitutional duty to protect life.”
Carter, unopposed in the Republican primary, is seeking his fifth two-year term of office. He is pro-life.
“I do not subscribe to Washington Democrats’ extreme belief that babies should be able to be killed up to the moment of birth and I look forward to the states, not unelected judges, being able to make this decision for themselves,” Carter said.
Herring, one of three Democrats in the party’s primary for Carter’s seat, says if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, then Congress must act to restore women’s right to choose.
“The Supreme Court is on a dangerous path, overturning long-standing precedent based on the constitutional right to privacy,” Herring said. “What other privacy rights — marital, contraceptive, sexual, medical — are in danger? Good people must stand up and speak out to protect the rights of each one of us.
“I am proud to have attended the Rally For Roe in Savannah…and when I am elected to Congress in November, I will fight for women’s rights, including the right for women to make their own medical decisions.”