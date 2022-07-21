Georgia’s Republican members of the U.S. House are under fire by state Democrats for voting against the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday.
All eight Georgia Republicans voted in opposition to the resolution Tuesday, including U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter. Carter represents Glynn County and the other coastal counties in the state.
Even without their vote, the act passed 267-157. Forty-seven Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the resolution.
In addition to adding legal protections for same-sex marriages, the Respect for Marriage Act would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act if adopted by the Senate and signed by the president.
Democrats sought its passage in the wake of the conservative-minded Supreme Court’s overturning of Wade v. Roe.
“After a right-wing majority of Supreme Court justices paved the way for a national abortion ban — which GOP leaders admit is on the table if Republicans regain power – one justice indicated same-sex marriage could be targeted next,” said Democratic Party of Georgia spokesperson Ryan Radulovacki.
Carter viewed the resolution as redundant.
“The issues raised in H.R. 8404 are settled law,” Carter said. “I came to Congress to vote on real issues that improve Georgia’s First District, not rushed legislation based on fear-mongering rhetoric from the left.”
Wade Herring, the Democrat who hopes to unseat Carter in the Nov. 8 general election, considers its passage a positive step in protecting fundamental human rights.
“We cannot return to a time when marriages were banned because of race or sex,” said Herring, a Savannah lawyer. “We are a diverse nation with widely differing views and belief systems, but I remain convinced that we can find a way to live together as neighbors in our democracy.”
Herring said leaders are charged with listening, hearing and learning about each person they represent.
“True representation is not dividing and diminishing people,” Herring said. “Leadership means advocating for each and every person to live fully with equal protection, equal access, and equal opportunity.”