Candidates for the chair of the Georgia Republican met Wednesday at the College of Coastal Georgia to explain why they are best suited to lead the party for the next two years.
The winner will replace David Schaefer, who decided not to seek another term in the position.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal served as moderator for candidates Rebecca Yardley, Josh McKoon and Chris Joseph, field director for Dennis Futch’s campaign, who was unable to attend the candidate forum.
Yardley said she has been an active party member since she moved to Georgia 22 years ago.
“I have the experience to help win in 2024 “ she said. “You need a leader who leads by example.”
If elected, Yardley said she will support a robust training program and ensure party members have to resources necessary to win the 2024 elections.
She said she has a 100-day plan to bolster fundraising, increase training and increase staff.
“The No. 1 priority jus to beat the Democrats,” she said.
McKoon, a lawyer, said he chose to seek the nomination to ensure the state’s 16 electoral votes go to a Republican.
“We’ve got to come together as a country,” he said.
He praised the way the state handled the COVID pandemic, pointing out Georgia was the first state to reopen.
Joseph said Futch will focus on resource management and accountability.
“He believes we are not a purple state,” he said. “Election integrity is part of that puzzle.”
Joseph said Futch’s vision is to organize the party and be accountable.
“Dennis’ vision guarantees Georgia stays red,” he said. “He want to bring accountability to our checkbooks. Fundraising is one of Dennis’ superpowers.”
Yardley and Joseph said they support an audit of party finances. McKoon said he didn’t believe an audit was necessary unless there were concerns about party finances, which he said there are none.
“I think leadership matters,” he said. “I want to organize communities.”
Joseph said Futch is going door-to-door to generate support for his campaign.
Regardless of who wins the nomination, the candidates promised to support the next party chair.
The winner will be selected at the Republican state convention in Columbus on June 9 and 10, said Cathy Powers, 2nd vice chair of the Glynn County Republican Party.
Powers said Glynn County has 27 delegates who will be eligible to vote for the next chair. She said this is the first time a candidate forum to select the new chair has ever been held in the Golden Isles.
“This is a real coup for Glynn County,” she said.
The audience included people who drove as far as 150 miles to hear the candidates speak.