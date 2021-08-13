If everyone who has filed the preliminary paperwork to run for the Brunswick mayor’s position, it’s going to be a crowded race for the November general election.
Six people, so far, have announced their intent to run for mayor, the position held the past eight years by Cornell Harvey, who cannot run again because of term limits.
Incumbent North Ward Commissioner Vincent Williams is among those who have announced their intent to run for mayor. Qualifying to make it official begins 8:30 a.m. Monday and ends 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Other candidates for mayor are Ivan Figueroa, Cosby Johnson, John Perry, Travis Riddle and Ann Senior.
Two candidates have announced their intent to run for Williams’ Northward seat, Gary Cook and Kendra Rolle.
Incumbent South Ward Commissioner Felicia Harris is the only candidate who has announced plans to run for the seat.
The qualifying fee to run for mayor is $469 and the fee to run for the commission seats is $342.
All candidates will be required to submit a personal financial disclosure form within 15 days after qualifying to run for the election. And they must apply for a declaration of intention before accepting campaign contributions.
Hours for qualifying a 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-20 at the Board of Elections Office in the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
Candidates must be at least 25 years old, a registered voter in Brunswick and a city resident for at least one year preceding the election. City commission candidates must be residents of the ward they will represent for at least six months preceding the election. Each ward position is elected on a citywide basis.