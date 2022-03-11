Two additional candidates have qualified for state district seats in the Georgia General Assembly.
Mike Hodges, a banking executive, qualified as a Republican candidate for the Senate 3 post now held by Sen. Sheila McNeill, who is leaving the legislature at the end of her term this year.
Incumbent state Rep. Steven Sainz, R-Woodbine, qualified to run for another two-year term in the revamped district that will include Jekyll Island and a chunk of southern Glynn County in 2023.
Sainz, CEO of Camden Connection, is the only candidate to qualify for House District 180 to date.
Qualifying for the May 24 primaries ends at noon today.
Here is how federal and state district races that include Glynn County are shaping up:
• U.S. Congress 1st District: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, the lone Republican; and Democrats Joyce Griggs, Michelle Monroe and Wade Herring.
• State Senate District 3: Republicans Hodges, Nora Lott Haynes and Jeff Jones.
• State House District 167: Incumbent Republican Rep. Buddy DeLoach
• State House District 179: Republicans Bob Duncan and Rick Townsend.
• Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge (Lane): Incumbent Superior Court Judge Roger Lane. This is a nonpartisan race.
April 25 is the last day to register to vote in the May primaries.
The general election is Nov. 8.
The Glynn County Republican Party is withholding the names of party affiliates who qualified this week for local offices until the end of qualifying.