There are more than 11 months to go before the weeklong qualifying period for Brunswick municipal elections begins.
That hasn’t stopped the first candidates from declaring their intentions to run for city offices in the 2021 November municipal elections.
Travis “Slim” Riddle, owner of Country Boy Cooking, has announced his intention to run for Brunswick mayor. It’s a race with potential to attract multiple candidates because incumbent mayor Cornell Harvey cannot seek reelection to a third term because of term limits.
Riddle did not return phone messages for comment.
John D. Perry II has also announced plans to seek the seat held by Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey the past seven years.
Perry said he decided to run for mayor because he believes in the city’s future as a healthy and vibrant place for residents, businesses and visitors.
“I believe it’s time to reimagine a bold new Brunswick; a Brunswick with a strengthened image in the following foundational areas economy, public safety and pedestrian friendly engineered community,” he said. “Each of these areas containing subcategories pertinent to the aggressive advancement of our city.”
Incumbent Brunswick City Commissioner Felicia Harris said she has no plans to run for mayor but she will seek another four-year term as the South Ward commission representative next year. Incumbent commissioner Vincent Williams’ term also expires next year. He did not return an email asking whether he plans to seek another term as commissioner, run for mayor or explore other options.
Qualifying for city elections is typically held beginning at 8:30 a.m. on the third Monday of August and ends five days later at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, according to state law.