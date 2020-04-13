With social distancing measures and bans on large gatherings in effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19, political candidates are finding it difficult to raise campaign funds.
Another wrinkle incumbents face is a rule prohibiting sitting members of the state General Assembly from raising campaign funds while the legislature is in session. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the state’s emergency declaration, the assembly is in recess but still in session.
State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, said he isn’t very worried. He did much of his fundraising before the session began.
“For me, fundraising has not been an issue. I’m in good shape financially and run a frugal campaign,” Jones said.
Most incumbents have a campaign fund built up over previous campaigns, so it actually levels the playing field, said Buddy DeLoach, who is running against Jones.
“The non-incumbents don’t have that advantage,” DeLoach said.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the general primary has been pushed back to June. But that extra time may not mean much if candidates can’t effectively use it.
“We had a number of events planned, and that’s normally when you get people to show up and contribute to your campaign,” DeLoach said. “When you can’t do that, you simply have to rely on getting on the telephone.
“You can’t be too shy about asking for money. It takes money to run a campaign.”
Raising money during the COVID-19 outbreak has been difficult. Many of the most consistent donors are facing tough times, he said.
“You’ve got restaurants closed down, hotels and motels, all sorts of resort areas have shut down,” DeLoach said. “Those are the people that would traditionally make contributions.”
Jones acknowledged that incumbents generally do have a number of advantages, but said the playing field generally balances out.
“The other side would be challengers have been able to fundraise regardless of the session,” Jones said.
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, said it’s not likely to affect his campaign much, as his only challenger is Julie Jordan, a Democrat. The two will not face off until the general election in November.
Sheila McNeill is one of four candidates for the Senate District 3 seat. She will face Cody Smith and David Sharpe in the Republican primary. The incumbent for the position, state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, is not running for reelection.
She said the crackdown on gatherings and in-person events has created something of a handicap for most political campaigns.
“It’s difficult to talk to people now. And no fundraisers,” McNeill said.
Understanding what others are going through makes it more difficult, she added.
“I’m trying to call. I called several hundred people, but you feel like you’re intruding,” McNeill said. “As I say these things and complain about my campaign I’m aware of the hardship and sacrifices our community is going through.
“In my immediate family we have two laid off and another’s hours reduced. My prayers go out to everyone as we pray that this will soon pass.”
McNeill also is emailing potential donors.
Sharpe said his background in the military gives him plenty of experience adapting to new situations.
“Those 50 or 100 people that were going to be at that meet and greet or at the debate ... I’m just calling them one-on-one, and most of them find that refreshing,” Sharpe said.
Being unable to meet with people in person is an easier issue to overcome in some parts of the coastal region and harder in others. During the last election cycle, he ran for Glynn County School Board, which helped lay some groundwork.
Getting the word out remotely has been difficult overall, Sharpe said, but not insurmountable.
“When you’re messaging is clear, concise and resonated with folks, you really don’t have a problem raising money,” Sharpe said. “Particularly when your priorities for running come from the heart, they can pick up on that on the phone.”
While he won’t participate in the primary, District 3 independent candidate Cedric King said he has to contend with the additional barrier of securing signatures from 5 percent of voters in the district, a total of 5,457.
He has to turn the signatures in by August to get a spot on the November ballot.
“I have seen first hand how difficult it is to campaign to voters especially as a non-elected official during this time,” King said. “Non-incumbents typically rely on grassroots events and organizing, and the coronavirus has put all of those things to a halt.
“Candidates are having to utilize social media and other safe ways of ensuring contact with their voters. Other ways candidates are trying to make the best of the situation is by hiring polling firms to ensure that their analysis of their voters are accurate.”