A Republican candidate forum in Brunswick didn’t draw the full slate of candidates planned Thursday, but those who showed up had plenty to say.
The first hour featured Glynn County Commission at-large Post 1 candidates Jane Fraser and Thomas “Bo” Clark, and Post 4 candidate David Sweat. Robert Eligah Tucker is the other Republican candidate seeking the Post 4 nomination and did not attend the forum.
The candidates agreed a non-binding referendum to gauge the interest in consolidation of city and county services is needed.
Clark predicted the issue of consolidation will go before the voters within the next four years.
“There are lots of moving parts,” he said. “We need to be deliberate.”
Fraser said a referendum is needed because of the significant financial impact consolidation could have on the county.
“It’s a complex issue,” she said. “What are the fiscal implications?”
Sweat said there are lots of questions, including the number of services to be consolidated, the impact on local taxes, who is responsible, how residents will be represented and impacts to the quality of life.
Clark said consolidation of police should be up to the voters, while Sweat said more data is needed. Fraser said she believes in the separation of power between the police department and sheriff’s office.
“Don’t put too much power in the hands of one person for public safety,” she said, pointing out several Georgia sheriffs have been removed from office in recent years for abusing their authority.
Fraser said she does not support a referendum for a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, saying the tax should not be used for anything but special projects.
Sweat said he “absolutely” favors a SPLOST because so much of the revenue is generated by visitors to the Golden Isles.
“We are blessed to have a place so many people want to visit,” he said.
Clark said he’d like to see some SPLOST money spent on Blythe Island Regional Park and a new courthouse annex for juvenile court.
Fraser generated laughter from the audience when she was asked for the SPLOST projects she would support.
“You are giving me another chance to say no,” she said.
But if a SPLOST referendum goes before the voters, Fraser said she’d like to see funding for the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission. And she is opposed to a courthouse annex because the county could split the court by using vacant building space in other locations
Sweat said a courthouse annex is a “top priority.”
Both Clark and Sweat said they like roundabouts, but Fraser said she doesn’t support the proposed one at Frederica and Sea Island roads because there are “10 trigger points” that would make it difficult for motorists.
The second hour of the forum was reserved for school board candidates, but they were unable to attend for different reasons.
Clayton Watson, a non-partisan candidate for Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission, said he wants to ensure the commission is accessible to the public and supportive of county leadership.
Glenn Cook, one of four candidates for the Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation Commission race, said stormwater runoff is a big concern. Another problem that doesn’t attract lots of attention is the damage done to property by feral hogs.
“Pigs are like little bulldozers,” he said. “They’re so prolific it’s hard to control them.”