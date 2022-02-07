Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue acknowledges it’s virtually unheard of for an incumbent Republican governor to be challenged for reelection from someone in the same party.
“I’m running for governor against an incumbent Republican governor,” he said. “In this race, I feel like an outcast.”
Perdue spoke during a campaign stop Sunday on St. Simons Island at a rally hosted by We the People of Southeast Georgia.
The organization is not associated with the Republican Party but is considered a parallel organization.
Perdue said he chose to challenge incumbent Brian Kemp for the Republican nomination for governor because he believes he is the only one who can beat Stacy Abrams, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee in the November elections.
“I’m running because we are going to lose this state,” he said.
He said Republicans share some of the responsibility for his runoff loss because they failed to vote in the runoff in the same numbers as the general election.
“Brian Kemp divided our party,” he said. “We’re going to shock those guys. I”m frustrated because they are screwing around with my state.”
Perdue has the support and endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who considers the governor and senate races in Georgia among the nation’s most important.
“He knows I share his frustration,” he said. “I take it personal.”
Perdue said he has lawsuits pending to unseal absentee ballots in his capacity as a candidate with legal standing that he believes will show more election irregularities.
“We can fix this but only if I get elected,” he said. “I don’t see how Brian Kemp will get the Trump voter out in November.”
He questions critics of the state’s voter laws who claim voter suppression, saying there was a record turnout in the last statewide general election.
Perdue called for the creation of a full-time election law enforcement division that would be overseen by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He said allowing the Secretary of State to investigate voter irregularities is like “grading your homework” because the office also runs elections.
“I’m trying to make sure the next governor gets this cleaned up,” he said.
The ultimate goal is to ensure a Republican gets elected president in 2024 and unite the party.
“If Kemp was willing to pull us together, wouldn’t he have done it by now?” Perdue asked. “This is about the future of our state and country.”
Prior to Perdue speaking, Burt Jones, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, addressed the audience of more than 100 people.
Jones said voters don’t have high expectations from the Republican Party, but he plans to exceed them.
“People aren’t expecting a lot from the Republican Party,” he said. “We’re coming back strong.”
Jones vowed a change in the party’s leadership.
“You need to figure the candidates who will deliver on their promises,” he said. “I am tired of weak-kneed Republicans.”
Jeff Jones, Republican candidate for state senate, said he will support a ban on critical race theory in schools, a constitution gun carry law and to reveal the truth in the 2020 elections.
“We deserve to know the truth about what happened in that election,” he said. “We can get it on record and reestablish integrity and trust in elections. Our true voice is at the ballot box.”