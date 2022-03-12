Two new Republican candidates qualified for state House district races by the noon Friday deadline.
John C. Killgallon of St. Simons Island, a senior care marketer, qualified for the District 179 post and will face Bob Duncan and Rick Townsend in the May 24 Republican Primary.
Rep. Don Hogan, the St. Simons Island Republican who currently holds the seat, is retiring at the end of the year.
Cody Smith of St. Marys, a small business owner, qualified to run in the primary against Rep. Steven Sainz, the incumbent Republican in the District 180 seat.
District 180 will include Jekyll Island and a chunk of southeastern Glynn County starting in 2023.
Contestants in the Senate 3 race, a post currently held by Republican Sheila McNeill, who is leaving the office at the end of the year, are Republicans Nora Lott Haynes, Mike Hodges and Jeff Jones.
Incumbent Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-167, is unopposed for another two-year term of office.
No Democrat qualified for any state district office that includes Glynn County.
Also unopposed for another four-year term of office is Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose 1st District includes Glynn and surrounding counties, is unopposed in the Republican Primary in his bid for a fifth two-year term of office.
In the Nov. 8 general election, he will face the winner of the May Democratic Primary where three candidates will square off: Joyce Griggs, Michelle Monroe and Wade Herring.
April 25 is the last day for unregistered voters to register to vote in the May primaries.
A slew of candidates qualified to seek local posts in Glynn, Camden, Brantley and McIntosh counties.
• In Glynn County, three county commission seats are open, with Democrat Richard Ingalls qualifying for the at-large Post 1 seat held by incumbent Commission Chairman David O’Quinn, who is not seeking another term. Republicans Thomas “Bo” Clark and Jane Fraser qualified for the at-large Post 1 nomination.
• Incumbent Republican Wayne Neal is unopposed for the District 3 county commission seat. No Democrats qualified to face him in the November general election.
• Former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey qualified as a Democrat for the District 4 seat held by Republican Bill Brunson, who did not qualify for another term. David Sweat and Robert Eligah Tucker will face each other for the District 4 Republican nomination.
• Two Republicans, incumbent James Michael Hulsey and Kevin C. Kavanaugh, will face each other for the Glynn County Board of Education at-large Post 1 seat. No Democrats qualified.
• Incumbent Republican Eaddy Sams was the only person from either party to qualify for the District 2 Board of Education seat.
• Rachael J. Thompson qualified as a Democrat for the District 4 Glynn County Board of Education seat. Incumbent Hank B. Yeargan, Jr. was the only Republican to qualify for the District 4 school board seat.
• Two candidates, Clayton B. Watson and Lance Sabbe, qualified for the non-partisan Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission election.
• The Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner race will feature four non-partisan candidates: F. Heath Holdsworth, Laurie Lohne, Glenn Cook and John Hodor Jr.
• In Camden County, incumbent Republican Camden County Commissioner Chuck Clark did not qualify for another term. Martin Turner and Steve Weinkle will face each other for the District 2 Republican nomination. Clara Harden qualified to run as an independent for the District 2 seat.
• Republican Gary Blount, chairman of the Camden County Commission, qualified for another term and will face St. Marys City Councilman Jim Goodman.
No Democrats qualified for either Camden County Commission seat.
• The non-partisan Camden County Board of Education District 2 race will feature Allison Murray and Michael Spiers.
• District 4 school board incumbent Jonathon Blount was the only qualifier for his post.
• In Brantley County, two Republicans qualified for the Post 4 county commission seat, David Heiman and Brian Hendrix.
• Republicans qualifying for the Post 5 Brantley County Commission seat are Michael Moody and Andy Riggins. No Democrats qualified to challenge Republicans in the Brantley County Commission races.
• Kate Pontello Karwacki is unopposed for the Republican District 1 nomination for McIntosh County Commission.
• Three Republicans qualified for the District 3 McIntosh County Commission race, Tim Gardner, Stuart Peterseim, and Augustus Poole Jr. Two Democrats qualified for the District 3 commission seat, J.R. Grovner Jr. and Roger B. Lotson Sr.
• Republican Fred Stegles was the lone person to qualify for the District 1 McIntosh Board of Education seat.
Democrat Fred McIver was the only person to qualify for the District 3 McIntosh County school board seat.
• Richard Braun Jr. qualified as a Republican for state court solicitor.