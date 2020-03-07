Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman qualified to run for re-election to the At-large Post 2 seat on the commission Friday after announcing in February he planned to leave public office at the end of his term this year.
“I’m back in it, and I’m full-speed ahead,” Coleman said, after having announced Feb. 13 he would not seek another four-year term on the commission.
He said he wanted to “get (his) situation in order” before announcing his candidacy, referring to two indictments delivered by a Glynn County grand jury in 2019 charging Coleman and his wife Sherry of committing insurance fraud and violating the Georgia Insurance Code’s reporting and disposition of premium requirements.
The first indictment, issued in January 2019, charged both Colemans with six counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of violating the reporting and disposition requirements and one count of failing to account for insurance premiums.
A second six-count indictment came in June of the same year, charging Bob Coleman alone with two counts of insurance fraud and four of violating the insurance code’s reporting and disposition requirements.
In November, a jury found Coleman not guilty of four counts in the second indictment. A visiting superior court judge threw out the other two charges due to a lack of evidence. Sherry Coleman pled guilty last month to 14 of the 15 counts in the first indictment and prosecutors declined to prosecute Bob Coleman for the crimes.
“I got my slate cleaned up and got myself ‘mentally qualified,’ if you will,” Coleman said Friday after qualifying. “There was a time where I was going to give it up. I didn’t want to give it up, but it felt like the right thing to do at the time.
“ Things have changed since then ... I really enjoy the job, the camaraderie with the citizens of the county.”
Coleman is currently serving his third term. He was first elected to the post in 2008. He will face two Republican challengers, Walter Rafolski and Bo Clark, in the May 19 primary. Two Democrats, Fred Griffith and Taylor Ritz, also qualified to run for the seat this week.