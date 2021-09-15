A forum featuring candidates for Brunswick mayor and city commission will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Marshes of Glynn Library in Brunswick.
The event, hosted by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Golden Isles Realtors, will be led by a moderator. The eight candidates for mayor and four candidates seeking the North Ward seat will be asked questions regarding important topics facing the city.
The event is open to the public and it will also be streamed online. Go to brunswickgoldenisleschamber.com for more information.