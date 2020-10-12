Only Democrats and one independent candidate will participate in a virtual forum arranged by community engagement group A Better Glynn, but not for lack of trying to bring Republicans aboard.
In a normal year, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and Golden Isles Association of Realtors would host a forum for all local and state candidates in Brunswick High School’s auditorium. But 2020 has not been a normal year.
“We can’t bring a bunch of people into a school at this point in time,” said Danielle Lewis, events and special projects coordinator for the chamber.
John Richards, a member of A Better Glynn, had another thought: make it a virtual event.
“I think it’s important to hear from all the candidates publicly prior to the election, and I set out to create an objective forum for them,” Richards said. “We were going to set up a Zoom call, let them do opening statements and ask general questions of both candidates.”
Democratic candidates aren’t too happy that they may not get a chance to put their views against their opponents.
“This is just another example of my opponent and other Republican candidates taking people’s vote for granted,” said Julie Jordan, candidate for state House District 167 and chair of the Glynn County Democrats. “I listen to the entire community and am accessible to everyone.”
For his part, her opponent, incumbent Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, said he’s swamped with campaigning while juggling business in the state capitol and his personal life.
“It’s hectic,” Hogan said. “There’s a lot that needs doing.”
Taylor Ritz, the Democratic candidate for the Glynn County Commission’s At-large Post 2 seat, has called on her opponent publicly and on social media to meet her in the forum.
Walter Rafolksi, winner of the three-way Republican primary that included incumbent Bob Coleman, said that while he’s not opposed to forums generally, the limited time before election day would be better spent “meeting with constituents and attending public meetings to learn more about the position.”
“I also think that virtual forums that are replayed on Facebook, where all candidates platforms are accessible already, is not necessary,” Rafolski said.
Cap Fendig, Republican candidate for Glynn County Commission District 2, was facing what he said hopefully will be the last of a series of surgeries Friday and said he’s been too occupied with that to give much thought to the debate.
His Democratic opponent, Julian Smith, believes it’s important for candidates to appear together and talk about issues.
While there are few alternatives available while following recommended guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Smith said virtual forums don’t hold a candle to the real deal.
“With the in-person, we get to see how many voters are willing to come somewhere and make the sacrifice to be informed,” Smith said. “I admit there’s not many.”
Richards said he’s still moving ahead with the forum and will try to press Democratic candidates on the issues their opponents have raised on the campaign trail.
The forum is scheduled for Thursday.
For more information, visit abetterglynn.com or the organization’s Facebook page, facebook.com/abetterglynn.