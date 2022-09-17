A former candidate for McIntosh County Commission has filed a complaint about alleged election discrepancies from the May primary elections.
Timothy Gardner has also filed an ethics complaint with the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission against McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Jessup. He claims Jessup violated state elections laws by openly endorsing Davis Poole, the eventual winner of the primary election, and creating a clear path to victory in the November general election with no Democratic challenger.
Gardner said the alleged election discrepancies were sent to state officials by the McIntosh Republican Party and the complaint also includes allegations by Democrats.
Gardner said Jessup also violated state election laws by illegally contributing to Poole’s campaign by using a county patrol car to transport Poole to different locations to campaign, including taking him to speak to county employees who were “required” to listen to his speech.
“Sheriff Jessup required county employees, who are also constituents of District 5, to listen to Mr. Poole’s campaign speech while the county employees were working for the county,” he said.
Jessup acknowledged he took Poole to “a couple of places” including a county barn to talk to eight to 10 employees. Jessup said sheriffs across the state publicly support candidates. He also said he contributed financially to Poole’s campaign.
“I’m not aware it is a violation of anything,” he said. “I politicked for him. I would do it all again.”
Gardner said Jessup also accused him of being a major drug dealer, an accusation he emphatically denied.
“He acknowledged he told people I was the largest drug dealer with no proof,” Gardner said. “I was taken back with the insults and slander.”
Jessup denied accusing Gardner of being a drug dealer.
“I never said he was a drug dealer,” he said. “I said he was tied to a drug dealer and is still tied to him.”
Gardner said poll watchers were asked to leave before votes were tallied, even though state law allows poll watchers to be inside watching from the time elections offices open until the doors are locked after the votes are counted.
Gardner said his poll watcher was not allowed to stay during voting hours, in violation of state elections laws
Eleanor Gale, McIntosh County’s supervisor of elections, denied any poll watchers were asked to leave.
“Each political party is required by law to provide advance written notice of who will be a poll watcher and what times they will observe,” Gale said. “The McIntosh County Republic Party submitted notices listing people for the 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. time and different people for 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. They could have included a time later than 7 p.m., but they did not.”
Gale said on the day of the elections she asked why nobody provided advance notice to stay after 7 p.m. until the votes were counted.
“I informed my poll workers that after the close of the polls anyone is allowed in so they can simply remove their poll watcher badge and remain as ordinary citizens to observe the process of packing up the precinct if they wish,” she said. “After the polls are closed and until all the machines and ballots are removed from the building, anyone, including candidates may enter the building and observe so long as they don’t interfere or disrupt the poll workers in their duties.”
There were also problems with voting scanners and more than 200 ballots had to be scanned later by poll workers, which Gardner said made the votes questionable.
Gale said there were problems scanning ballots at the Crescent precinct due to an error by the Secretary of State’s office in how they coded the precinct.
“Despite any difficulties all votes were properly counted, and this did not affect the election,” she said.
The challenge was holding two separate elections, one a general primary election and the other a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum. The SPLOST referendum was on a separate ballot, meaning they had to vote on separate machines and scan them on different scanners.
“Having two separate and simultaneous elections (SPLOST and the primary) did not affect the election,” she said. “It did increase the difficulty of the logistics of conducting the elections and it did confuse some voters, but I made sure that my poll workers were trained to explain the process to voters as needed.”
Gardner also said people were seen stuffing a drop box with absentee ballots, an allegation Gale denied.
“We have one dropbox, and it is located inside the lobby of the board office directly in front of the reception desk and there is always a camera on it,” she said.
Gardner said he also questions the election results, saying he won the tally at every polling place but lost after the absentee and early votes were counted.
“I won every poll the day of the election, some by significant margins,” he said. “The citizens of McIntosh County are the ones being cheated. I think the citizens of McIntosh County deserve better.”
But Gale said there were four poll watchers on election night, two from each party and one from Gardner’s campaign.
“The polling precinct is open to anyone after the close of the polls,” she said. “The actual tabulation of the votes occurs at the board office and no candidate may be in the room where the tabulation is occurring.”