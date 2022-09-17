A former candidate for McIntosh County Commission has filed a complaint about alleged election discrepancies from the May primary elections.

Timothy Gardner has also filed an ethics complaint with the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission against McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Jessup. He claims Jessup violated state elections laws by openly endorsing Davis Poole, the eventual winner of the primary election, and creating a clear path to victory in the November general election with no Democratic challenger.

