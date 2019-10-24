A project to widen the remainder of Canal Road from two lanes to four lanes is underway, with county personnel working on acquiring the land needed to widen the thoroughfare.
The Glynn County Commission gave the green light to begin title certification and property acquisition along Canal Road, county engineer Paul Andrews told the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 Citizens’ Oversight Committee at its Wednesday meeting.
Currently, the road is four lanes wide in front of the Canal Crossing Shopping Center. The county plans to use a mix of SPLOST money and state grants to widen the road the rest of the way to its intersection with Glynco Parkway and Harry Driggers Boulevard.
Future plans include widening Glynco Parkway from that intersection to U.S. Highway 17 and replacing the intersection of the three major roads with a roundabout.
Andrews said he’s testing the waters at present to see how receptive Canal Road property owners will be to selling land along the road to the county. Some have already expressed displeasure with the plan, he said.
Another SPLOST project — extending Dungeness Drive south to connect with Southport Parkway — is still mostly stalled, Andrews said.
A company bought up a lot of the land between Dungeness and Southport, he said, and its plans don’t involve a new road.
Improvements to the intersection of Frederica Road and Kings Way are still under discussion by the county commission, said county Public Works Director Dave Austin.
The original plan to replace the intersection with a roundabout didn’t pan out, he said, and current plans to add more turn lanes are on hold while the commission considers a new roundabout plan submitted by the Sea Island Co.
Another St. Simons Island intersection, Demere Road and East Beach Causeway, will be replaced with a roundabout at some point, but that may take until 2021, Austin said.
Due to the length of time it would take — around five months — finding the right time to construct the roundabout is difficult, he said, and because it’s so late in the year already it might be easier to wait until next year.
Austin and Andrews updated the committee on many more road, sidewalk and drainage projects, all of which were in some stage of right-of-way acquisition, permitting or design.
Most of the city of Brunswick’s projects are moving along according to schedule, City Manager Jim Drumm told committee members.
Despite what some may say, the reconstruction of L Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and U.S. Highway 17 is going according to plan, Drumm told the committee.
Issues with Atlanta Gas Light nearly set the project back, but Drumm said the contractor is confident work will be completed by the original deadline, April 2020.
Another project to install a new restroom facility in Liberty Ship Park has stalled due to the capsizing of the Golden Ray cargo vessel in the St. Simons Sound.
Salvage efforts are being staged in the park, he said, and so the restroom may have to wait until the crews clear out.
A splash pad planned for Mary Ross Waterfront Park may also be delayed, he said. The original plan was to install the pad after CoastFest, but Drumm said the city may wait until the Brunswick Stewbilee has come and gone in January.
After Drumm, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission updated the committee.
Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs said the utility’s first project is nearing the end of its second of three phases. Its other project, to bypass and decommission a pump station in the city of Brunswick, should begin by the end of the year, he said.
Jekyll Island Authority Chief Operations Officer Noel Jensen told the committee that the authority is handling its projects in phases.
It is only getting $2.3 million in SPLOST 2016 revenue. In reality, that means the JIA gets monthly SPLOST checks of around $50,000 to $60,000.
The authority has received $1.6 million so far and spent $1.4 million on repaving roads and parking lots, as per the SPLOST 2016 ballot item.
Only one phase remains, which Jensen said will likely be gone in two steps — one small project and another larger “capstone” effort to finish it off.
In other business, the committee asked for some clarification at its next meeting on exactly how leftover SPLOST money can be used.
Some members of the committee felt city and county personnel had given conflicting answers when asked what they could do with any money that remains when a project is completed.
Specifically, committee member Jane Fraser wanted to know if money left over from other projects could be diverted to the construction of a new Glynn County Animal Control shelter, which the county included in a list of projects it released before the SPLOST vote in 2016.
The commission set aside $1.5 million for the project, but the most recent cost estimate puts construction at around $3.8 million.
Georgia state law requires that all SPLOST revenue “shall be used ... exclusively for the purpose or purposes specified in the resolution or ordinance calling for imposition of the tax.”
According to a SPLOST guide for county officials published in 2016 by the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia, revenue can be moved between any projects listed on the ballot, so long as a specific dollar amount was not listed in the SPLOST ballot item itself.
“Since project costs are estimates, each local government receiving SPLOST revenues may shift funds between their approved projects (as long as all projects are completed),” the handbook reads.
The SPLOST 2016 ballot item approved by Glynn County and Brunswick voters did not list any specific dollar amounts, simply the projects the participating government agencies wanted to use the money for.
State code section 48-8-121(g)(2) says any SPLOST money left over after all projects are complete “shall be used solely for the purpose of reducing any indebtedness of the county within the special district other than indebtedness incurred pursuant to this part.”
If there is no debt that meets the criteria, “then the excess proceeds shall next be paid into the general fund of the county within the special district, it being the intent that any funds so paid into the general fund of the county be used for the purpose of reducing ad valorem taxes,” the code section states.
Near the end, the committee voted 4-3 to schedule its next meeting for Jan. 22.
Fraser said the public relies on the committee for regular updates on SPLOST projects, and setting the next meeting in 90 days would be a disservice to them. The committee should stick to the agreed-upon schedule of meeting every 60 days, she said.
Fellow committee member Ron Perry said that, by all appearances, all SPLOST projects are on track and that the committee won’t miss anything in December that it won’t hear about in January. A majority of the members present agreed.