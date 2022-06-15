Canal Road lane closure planned
Lane closures are planned at different locations on Canal Road this week.
One lane of traffic will be closed at 302 Canal Road today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The lane closure is needed for emergency power line replacement for a pole that was stuck by an automobile.
Flagmen will manage traffic in the area while work is conducted. Motorists should expect delays.
Call Mitch Chorba with Georgia Power at 912 230-2804 with any questions.
Canal Road will also have a single-lane closure near Harry Driggers Boulevard 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The lane closures are needed for completion of a new sewer main. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and managed by onsite linemen. Delays should be expected.
Contact Jay Sellers with the Brunswick Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission at 912-261-7123 for questions or more information.
— The Brunswick News