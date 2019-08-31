It was the usual gang hanging around the parlor at the Jekyll Island Club that afternoon in January of 1915 — William Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan Jr., Theodore Newton Vail and a couple other titans of American industry.
Also joining the conversation were none other than Alexander Graham Bell, his telecommunications protege Thomas Watson and Woodrow Wilson, president of the United States of America. Still, not highly unusual company to keep for the power brokers who basked away their winters in the balmy southern breezes of Jekyll Island.
What was extraordinary about this discourse, unprecedented in fact, was that Watson was all the way across the continent in San Francisco; Bell was way up in New York City and President Wilson was in the nation’s capital.
And so, with much fanfare, the first transcontinental telephone conversation occurred. The smalltalk dragged on for several hours, a series of mundane quips about the weather, chit chat about health and an overabundant sharing of mutual admiration. But it was a spoken conversation, all of it occurring in real time over a span of thousands of miles.
“It was not a very memorable exchange,” according to William Barton McCash and June Hall McCash’s book, The Jekyll Island Club: Southern Haven for America’s Millionaires. “But its real value, as company officials repeatedly mentioned throughout the day, was that the multiple voices on the line traveled farther than had any other voices in history.”
Just 39 years earlier, Bell had astonished the world when he called downstairs to Watson: “Mr. Watson, come here — I want to see you.” Bell used his newfangled contraption, the telephone, to call Watson on that historic moment on March 19, 1876, in his Boston laboratory.
So telephones were not new by the turn of the century. And telegraph lines had connected the east and west coasts via morse code communication as early as the 1860s. Bell established the telephone company that bore his name the year after that first phone call to Watson.
And Theodore Newton Vail? He was the longstanding president of Atlantic Telephone & Telegraph, known today simply as the mass communications conglomerate, AT&T. Vail was suffering from a gimpy leg the day of that historic transcontinental call, which is the only reason Jekyll Island ended up in the conversation.
“The AT&T president had originally intended to participate in the event from his New York office, but an injury to his leg forced him to abandon this plan,” according to the McCashes’ book. Vail retreated in early January of 1915 to Jekyll Island to rest and mend his leg.
Just a few years before, Vail and other AT&T officials made the bold wager that telephone lines would span the continent before the next World’s Fair. The technology for such a feat scarcely existed at the time. AT&T’s lines connected New York with Chicago as early as 1892. The later development of a two-wire metallic cable system, the use of loading coils, enhanced amplification and other technology that most of us today will still never fathom, extended the reach of the spoken word farther and still farther.
By June of 1914, a working telephone line stretched from sea to shining sea. Actually, they fudged on the date of the first call. A successful test call was completed on the transcontinental line on July 29. But officials had good reason to wait until January of 1915 to make it official.
That is when the World’s Fair was opening in San Francisco. Still, there were concerns about whether Vail would be able to take part from coastal Georgia. A telephone line ran from Brunswick to Jekyll; another line connected Brunswick with Savannah. But the line was haphazard and “it was often impossible to to talk to a person in a distant city,” according to The Jekyll Island Club book.
Connecting with New York would have been an incredible feat, let alone reaching San Francisco some 3,400 miles away.
Some 1,100 miles of new copper cable were installed to improve the connection that would allow Vail to participate from Jekyll. “To make certain the newly installed line would function properly, a “perpetual test” was maintained between between Brunswick and Savannah,” the McCashes write.
Then came the big day. And the local line went down that morning. Telephone technician Herman Murdock sprung into action, located the snafu in the line near Brunswick and repaired it. Clara Horton was the Jekyll Island Club’s telephone switchboard operator that day. (Horton and Murdock both were still around in 1965 to attend a 50th anniversary commemoration on Jekyll Island.)
Inside the clubhouse parlor, Vail manned the “desk set” phone — one of those two-handed contraptions you’ve seen in old movies about still older times. Morgan, Rockefeller, Welles Bosworth and S.B.P. Throwbridge all were on hand, listening at times on handheld receivers that were wired into the call.
All those great minds together at once, all that combined knowledge, each knowing what an important role he played in the march of progress. Watson and Vail talked about the weather, exchanging accounts of its current status on either coast. President Wilson asked Vail how his leg was coming along. Bell and Watson performed an encore of their original 1876 phone call — “Watson, come here ... “ — much to the delight on those listening in from the World’s Fair.
There is a photo of the historic moment at Jekyll Island’s Mosaic museum. There is Vail on one end of a table, phone in hands. Rockefeller sits beside him, listening in on the handheld while Morgan, Throwbridge and Bosworth stand behind them in poses of sufficient reverence for the moment.
Also on display at the museum is the desk at which they sat, along with the box the phone came in. The actual phone Vail used is lost to time, but the original test phone a technician used in setting up the call also is part of the display.
It is all kind of quaint from a 21st century perspective, that transcontinental call. Today our phones are an extension of ourselves. They put immense knowledge at our fingertips and indeed connect us with the entire world. Just remember those trailblazer the next time you transport an adorable image of your puppy’s silly pet trick to a friend on the other side of the country during your lunch break. We stood on their shoulders to get here.