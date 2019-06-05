Wilks Martin sat sifting through a patch of bare dirt Tuesday morning when a glint in the dull soil caught his attention.
“Whoa!” the 10-year-old boy muttered in an astonished whisper, holding up a broken piece of olive green glass. “It’s the top of a bottle.”
A 250-year-old bottle, to be exact — the remains of an 18th century relic left behind by British colonists at Fort Frederica. However, not everyone on this dig site at Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island was happy about Wilks’ find. Wilks unearthed the artifact very near a line in the sand between his grid and that of young Cason Freeman, prompting a brief territorial dispute.
“Dude, no,” protested Cason, a third-grader at Oglethorpe Point Elementary. “It was on my side.”
Wilks remained unfazed, handing the artifact up to a fellow camper who sat at the edge of this shaded pit in a plot of woods on Fort Frederica’s outskirts. “I found that,” Wilks assured Cason.
Moments later, however, Cason was dutifully preoccupied with a similarly-archaic pottery shard he had just uncovered in the middle of his grid on the dig site. “So cool,” he said, carefully using a hand trowel to scrape dirt from around the piece and into a dust pan.
And so it goes this week at Archaeological Summer Camp at Fort Frederica National Monument. Without an electronic gadget or digitally-connected doodad in sight, some 15 young products of the 21st century are happily submerging themselves into an unfathomably distant past.
Working in teams to dig, sort, clean and catalogue their findings Tuesday, the youngsters discovered a treasure trove of artifacts — pipe stems, pottery pieces, bottle and glassware, nails, antiquated grooming gadgets, brick and tabby. And these pieces the youngsters found are authentic artifacts, even if maybe a few of them have been recycled a time or two. They are leftovers from the excavation of Fort Frederica’s Broad Street by archeologist Joel Shiner during the late 1950s.
In a time when archaeology standards and practices were more fluid, Shiner’s team simply reinterred many of the more repetitive pieces for safekeeping. “I always tell the kids it’s underground storage,” said summer camp director Ellen Provenzano.
Provenzano has being overseeing the goings-on at Archaeological Summer Camp since 1994. The retired school teacher once led Glynn County elementary school kids on archaeological field trips to Fort Frederica and also taught history at Risley Middle School.
“This is a unique opportunity for these kids,” Provenzano said. “Who else has authentic artifacts buried in the ground like this?”
The annual camp is sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of Fort Frederica. This year’s camp was made possible in large part by a $5,000 donation from Elkin Alston of Sea Island. Later this summer, a group of eight-graders from Risley Middle School will attend a more advanced archaeology summer camp.
Camp organizers do not expect every youngster attending camp to become a budding archaeologist. It is beneficial enough that they gain an appreciation of our history, learn a few new skill sets and earn some fun summer memories.
“We’ve had some people who were in our elementary school (summer camp) who went to college and took anthropology classes because of this,” said Michael Seibert, the onsite archaeologist at Fort Frederica.
“But we just want to instill in them at least some respect for their cultural heritage. And we can definitely see that this is taking place.”
The young man who found the old glass bottle neck gets it.
“I get to go outdoors and have fun,” Wilks said. “You just got a lot of people living in the city who don’t get to do this. It’s exciting, and we can see what our community was like back in the day.”
Before they took a quick break, Provenzano reminded them not to get any smudges on their notes about the artifacts.
“This is the way it works at archaeology camp, because we just don’t care about getting ourselves dirty,” she said. “So wipe your hands on your pants.”
This order was certainly more well-received by the campers than a previous appeal for silence before Provenzano reached a count of four. But this camp is certainly about more than just playing in the dirt. Tuesday’s dig was preceded by Monday’s opening day, parts of which were spent indoors at desks learning the finer points of identifying, categorizing and documenting archaeological finds.
By the time the dig began in earnest Tuesday, the campers had immersed themselves in all aspects of an archeological excavation. Tasked with cataloging and cleaning some of the excavated items, 11-year-old Carolyn Sayer was absolutely giddy with enthusiasm.
“I just found a piece of ceramic,” the youngster from Lake Forest Elementary in Augusta said. “And also a pipe stem ... I wish I could do this job forever, it’s fun ... This is probably a piece of pottery ... And this is a wine glass ... It’s kind of cool finding this stuff that’s older than yourself. These artifacts have been here for 250 years ... Also, here’s a piece of a window.”
The fun at Archaeology Summer Camp at Fort Frederica continues through Friday.