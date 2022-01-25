Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire Sunday in North Camden County that claimed the lives of two people and hospitalized two others.
Terry Smith, chief of Camden County Fire Rescue, said firefighters arrived to a home in Waverly around 3:45 a.m. Sunday in response to a call about a camper on fire on the property. Smith said the fire was fully involved when emergency vehicles arrived.
An adult and child died in the blaze. It’s uncertain the relationship, if any, between the two victims, Smith said. Their identities are expected to be released by Tuesday by the State Fire Marshal’s office or other investigative agencies assisting Camden County.
Both surviving burn victims were inside the camper when the fire started and managed to get out alive. One victim was flown to a burn unit in Gainesville, Fla., for treatment. The other was taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Brunswick.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation by the Camden County Fire Rescue and the State Fire Marshal’s office.