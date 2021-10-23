A campaign launched by Safe Harbor Center aims to bring attention to the plight of homeless youth in the community.
Safe Harbor Center will host an event Dec. 3 promoting its “Not My Roof” campaign, which is intended to raise awareness of the homeless youth crisis.
In what is meant to be a powerful show of support and solidarity for youth overcoming homelessness, individuals and families will give up the comforts of home for one night to sleep outside.
“The problem is bigger than you know, the victims are smaller than you think and the solutions start with a community response,” said Keith Fenton, director of development for Safe Harbor.
The event will be hosted on College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus. The campaign aims to encourage awareness, empathy and understanding for the challenges that young people who are homeless experience.
Participants will receive a blanket, cardboard box and basic essentials kit upon arrival.
“Not My Roof is not about pretending to be homeless,” according to a press release about the campaign. “On this one evening, Not My Roof participants will help spread awareness about the youth homelessness crisis and raise urgently needed funds to support Safe Harbor Center’s efforts to provide shelter, food, crisis care and essential services to children and youth experiencing homelessness.”
Glynn County and surrounding communities are among the many that see high levels of poverty and homelessness, especially among youth. Around 4.2 million young people will experience homelessness nationwide this year, according to Safe Harbor, and 40% are younger than 18.
“They are our community’s invisible homeless population, sleeping outdoors, in parks, on the street, in vehicles, abandoned buildings, under bridges and other places not meant for human habitation,” Fenton said. “The longer our youth remain homeless, the greater the risk that they will be trapped on the streets where they are vulnerable victims of crime, hunger, illness, mental health issues and dying prematurely.”
The community is invited to participate in the Not My Roof event. The event is open to individuals, families, schools, places of worship and workplaces. Teams will be a vital component of the campaign, organizers said.
“We believe that no young person deserves to be homeless and that every person deserves to be hopeful,” said Jeff Clark, street outreach director for Safe Harbor. “We believe it is our responsibility as a community to ensure that every young person has an opportunity to achieve their dreams.”
The funds raised through the Not My Roof campaign will support four key programs operated through Safe Harbor Center that serve the needs of homeless youth. Those are Zach’s Place emergency shelter for runaway youth, Street Beat, STRIVE Transitional Living Services and Safe Place.
To register for the event, visit www.notmyroof.org or call 912-267-6000.