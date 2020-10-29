Like many Black business owners, Travis Riddle understands the challenges of attracting customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a struggle out here,” said Riddle, owner of Country Boy Cooking in downtown Brunswick. “The biggest thing is I opened in the middle of a pandemic.”
While Riddle and other Black business owners in the Golden Isles have struggled, there may be some welcome relief coming soon thanks to a series of events designed to help support Black-owned businesses.
Every Friday, from Oct. 30 through Nov. 27, participating Black-owned businesses in the region and across the nation will be offering promotions designed to attract new customers and existing ones for a national event called Buy Black Friday.
The event was created in response to the alarming rate Black-owned businesses have failed since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.
Riddle said he plans to offer varying specials at his restaurant to attract customers during the promotion.
Susan Weeks, owner of Hidden Treasures, a consignment shop on Norwich Street, said her business, which sells antiques, collectibles and other items, will participate in the event by offering incentives to attract customers. Her one hope is that the promotion attracts more Blacks into her business.
“I’m willing to participate,” she said. “I don’t think it could hurt anything and I hope it will help.”
She estimates 95 percent of her business is from White customers, and it’s very appreciated. But Weeks said she is hoping for more support from the Black community, especially when so many minority-owned businesses are fighting to survive.
“It’s very disappointing,” Weeks said.
The pandemic has affected her business since the outbreak, but Weeks said she is optimistic the promotion and upcoming holiday shopping season will help.
“Hopefully, this will stir people’s interest and get things going,” she said. “Every little bit helps.”