A well-told story can capture its readers’ attention, locking them into the tale and transporting their minds to far off worlds.
Ben Bryson had no trouble captivating the first-grade students at Altama Elementary School on Friday morning. The students sat cross-legged on the floor of the school’s media center as Bryson, assistant director of the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, read them a colorful story about wild animals that wreak hilarious havoc during a library visit, due to their lack of proper library etiquette.
“If you come to the library downtown, maybe you can check this book out for yourself,” Bryson told the students, who had ooh’d and aah’d their way through Bryson’s reading.
Bryson then revealed the main purpose for his school visit: He had brought the students their own ticket to thousands more well-told stories, and much more, in the form of library card applications to the local library.
The library staff will soon deliver the applications, along with free copies of “The Bravest Fish,” a children’s book by Matt Buckingham, to all first graders at the 10 elementary schools in the local school district. This is the second year of the initiative, called the First Grade Library Card Campaign, which aims to introduce the students to the treasure trove of books and other resources they can access at the library.
“I’m going to tell you about a club that we are inviting all of you to be a part of,” Bryson told the students. “That’s called ‘PINES Pals,’ and each of you is going to be getting this welcome packet today to take home.”
The packet included a form that the students’ parents or guardians will fill out and return to the library, to get the students their first library cards.
More than 1,000 students in the county will receive this packet, Bryson said.
“They will fill out your name and where you live, and then you can bring this to the library and get it to the checkout desk,” he said.
St. Simons Rotary Club, as part of its ongoing effort to promote local literacy, supports the library card initiative through a grant that covers printing costs and the free books given to every student.
“One of the vision goals of the state department of education is for every student to have a public library card in the state of Georgia,” Bryson said. “This was kind of a way we’re able to start this, so that if we continue each year with every first grade class, eventually we’d be able to say that everyone had the opportunity to have a library card.”
The library made sure to deliver the applications in time for the students to signed up before the summer vacation begins, when the library will offer a packed schedule of programs and events that will promote summer reading.
“For many of the students, summer time is their first big opportunity to come to the public library,” Bryson said. “Getting the cards to them closer to summer vacation was one of our goals, to get them involved in the summer reading programs.”
First-grade students are just beginning to have the literacy skills needed to develop a lifelong love of reading.
“First grade is a time when a lot of students have really just learned to read, and they’re starting to get more independent with it,” Bryson said. “And we thought that was an appropriate time to give them their own library cards. Then they can check out books on their own, to read on their own.”
At Altama Elementary, Bryson let the students know that the library is in the process of undergoing a significant makeover. The library plans to wrap up its $3.5 million renovations in the next couple of months.
“Right now, we’re doing some construction work on the library, but by the time spring break comes we’ll be all open and ready,” Bryson told the students. “So keep that in mind. If you don’t have any plans for spring break, come by the library. We’ll have brand new facilities to welcome you into.”