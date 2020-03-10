First-graders at Oglethorpe Point Elementary School are bundles of curiosity.
They were when visited by Ben Bryson. For every question he answered, the young students had several more.
Soon, students learned, they will have full access to a place built for curious minds.
Bryson, assistant director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries, delivered a library card last week for every first grader at the school.
He’s doing the same for every first grader in public schools in the county.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries is in its third year of providing library cards to every first-grade class as part of a statewide campaign to make sure every public school student can check out a book. More than 1,000 students in Glynn County will receive library cards before the school year ends.
“Today...I am telling you about this special campaign that we have to give all first graders in Glynn County library cards,” said Bryson, perched on the purple couch in the school’s media center.
Students sat in a group on the floor in front of him and listened closely.
“Plus we’re also going to start off just with a quick story because we love reading in libraries and we want to keep encouraging you to read here at school and then when you’re at home,” Bryson said.
After an entertaining reading of “The Day the Crayons Quit,” Bryson gave more details about the gift he’d brought the students.
“Each of you is going to get from your teachers a packet that says ‘Pine Pals Welcome Packet,’” Bryson explained. “And inside that packet is a form with your very own library card on it.”
A small applause broke out among the students.
Parents or guardians can fill out the forms and take them to the library in Brunswick or St. Simons island for processing.
“That day, as soon as you get that card activated, you can start checking out books or even DVDs or audiobooks,” Bryson told the students.
When he opened the floor for questions, numerous hands shot up.
The first question: How many books can be checked out at once?
Bryson asked the students to guess.
“As many as you want,” one student suggested just before another student guessed.
“Three.”
Bryson’s answer: 50 books.
Books can be kept for two weeks before a fine may be imposed.
The library offers even more, he said. This summer, children’s programs will be held each week at both libraries.
“We’ll have things like the Jacksonville Zoo bring some animals up,” Bryson said. “We’ll have a magician. We’ll have the Jacksonville Museum of Science come up to do a program. So we’ll have lots of cool events for you throughout the summer.”
Programs will coincide with the summer reading program, through which students can log reading time and earn free books, he said.
“The more you read, the more free books you can get,” he said.
Every student present received a free book.