Teresa Bachman has observed her son’s pull toward the water that surrounds his coastal home. But because of his developmental disability, she knew Jack needed water safety education and practice before he ventured out.
Jack was one of more than 30 campers Wednesday in the pool at the YMCA in Brunswick, where the local nonprofit SOAR, or Social Opportunities & Active Recreation Inc., is hosting a swim camp this week for special needs individuals ages 5 and up.
“A lot of kids with special needs, that’s one of the big concerns of the parents and caregivers, is that a lot of them gravitate towards water and we want to give them the skills that they need,” Bachman said.
Around 90% of deaths of youth with autism are due to drowning, according to the National Autism Association.
That’s one of many reasons SOAR brought back its swim camp this summer for the first time since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a disruption.
Instructors with the iCan Swim organization came to Glynn County in 2017 to train a group of adaptive aquatics instructors. Among the group was Vickie Harris, who came back this year to serve as an instructor even though she moved out of Glynn County last year.
“I really enjoy it,” she said. “I see the work we do as very positive, and it’s motivating and it’s amazing how we start out on Monday and their skill level just doubles by the end of the week. It’s very rewarding.”
The campers practiced their swimming skills in the pool Wednesday before trying on life jackets and learning about a lifeguard’s rescue equipment.
The camp includes four sessions each day this week, during which campers spend an hour with the aquatic instructors and volunteers.
The campers ranged in age this year from 5 to 55.
“We have several repeats, and because we haven’t been able to have the camp in three years we’ve actually seen a lot of progress from those that were campers before,” said Jane Christian, president of SOAR.
A pre-assessment of each camp participant Monday guides their instruction for the week, and each day they try to check more skills off the list.
The checklist ranges from learning how to safely enter and exit the pool to mastering jumping into the pool and swimming.
Around 25 volunteers signed up to aid the 32 campers in their week-long camp. Rhonda Diggs, camp, director, said the support from the community means a lot for the campers.
“Many of the volunteers are former instructors themselves, former lifeguards and swim instructors, so that’s been very helpful as they’re aiding the instructors,” she said.
The camp is free for participants and supported by numerous community donors, including the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, Rotary Club of St. Simons Island and Glynn Paton Foundation, which gave SOAR grants designated for the swim camp.
Instructors are trained to work with a special needs population.
“Some of our swimmers are verbal, some of them are nonverbal,” Christian said. “Some have never been in the water before, some have been in the water their whole lives. Some are afraid of the water, some love it. We have to meet everybody where they’re at and see what we can do to move them forward.”
The goal is to prepare each camper to be safe in and around water, which is especially critical for those who live in a community surrounded by water.
“We like having the camp early in the summer because they’re going to be in the water a lot, so they’ll be able to practice the skills,” Christian said. “We hope to resume our year-round swim program by having Thursday nights reserved for swimming here at the Y and bringing our instructors in. We’ve done that in the past. It just helps keep their skills up.”
Parents or guardians of the campers sit in rest areas at the Y out of view of the pool to avoid distractions for the swimmers.
Bachman, whose son Jack is 16, has signed him up for several SOAR swim camps and watches his skill level grow each year.
“He went from being not even able to float,” Bachman said. “When the camp stopped for COVID, he was able to float on his back. He was able to move his hands, and he was able to kick and propel himself through the water.”
The structure of the camp, its focus on individualized attention and instructors trained to teach special-needs individuals, has greatly benefited her son’s swimming education.
Carol White, who brought her 53-year-old sister to the camp, has also seen the impressive progress participants are able to make in just a few days.
“These instructors know exactly what they’re doing,” she said.