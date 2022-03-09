Spaceport Camden was rejected by an overwhelming margin in a special election Tuesday.
With all 12 precincts reporting, 4,168 yes votes were cast or 72%, and 1,611 voted no, or 28%. A yes vote in the referendum was to prohibit Camden County commissioners from spending any more money to establish a spaceport.
Commissioners will not be allowed to close on a deal with Union Carbide to purchase the 4,000-acre tract for a launch site.
The vote ends a seven-year quest costing more than $10.3 million on the effort to establish a spaceport.
Longtime spaceport opponent Steve Weinkle, who helped initiate a petition drive that led to the special election, said he was not surprised at the lopsided result.
“It was doomed from the beginning, but politics came into play,” he said.
The vote does not end the debate over a spaceport, however.
The county filed an emergency order with the Court of Appeals of Georgia on Monday to prohibit Camden County Probate Court Judge Robert C. Sweatt, Jr. from certifying the results of Tuesday’s referendum until the validity of the election can be resolved.
The county contends the election does not meet the standards required to overturn local legislation.
Before the special election, the question posed in the referendum had critics on both sides of the argument complaining the wording was confusing: “Shall the resolutions of the Board of Commissioners of Camden County, Georgia authorizing the Option Contract with Union Carbide Corporation and Camden County’s right and option to purchase the property described therein be repealed.”
Weinkle said Camden County commissioners failed to convince voters that spending millions on the spaceport was a good use of taxpayer dollars. And voters were motivated to turn out to the polls as a result of the legal action commissioners took to block the special election.
“We were entitled to the referendum based on the Constitution,” he said. “The elected officials forgot they work for us. The are our servants and they need to listen to what the people want.”
Weinkle announced his candidacy to run for the District 2 Camden County Commission seat held by Republican Chuck Clark. Weinkle said he will qualify to run as a Republican.
St. Marys City Councilman Jim Goodman also announced his candidacy Tuesday night as a Republican to seek the District 4 county commission seat held by Chairman Gary Blount, who has already qualified to seek another term in office.