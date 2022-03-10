Spaceport Camden was rejected by an overwhelming margin in a special election Tuesday.
With all 12 precincts reporting, 4,168 yes votes were cast or 72%, and 1,611 no votes were cast, or 28%. A yes vote in the referendum prohibits Camden County commissioners from spending any more money to establish a spaceport.
If the referendum withstands a legal challenge, commissioners will not be allowed to close on a deal with Union Carbide to purchase the 4,000-acre tract for a launch site.
The vote potentially ends a seven-year quest by Camden County commissioners costing more than $10.3 million on an effort to establish a spaceport.
Longtime spaceport opponent Steve Weinkle, who helped initiate the petition drive that led to the special election, said he was not surprised at the lopsided result.
“It was doomed from the beginning, but politics came into play,” he said as why county commissioners fought to close on an agreement with Union Carbide to purchase a 4,000-acre tract as the launch site.
The Federal Aviation Administration approved a site operator’s license earlier this year to allow for the construction of a commercial space launch site and offer the site to commercial operators for liquid-fueled, small-lift orbital and sub-orbital launch vehicles. But that license is contingent upon the county closing on the deal with Union Carbide.
If approved there could have been as many as 12 launches, 12 static fire engine tests and 12 wet dress rehearsals of a small-lift class liquid propellant launch vehicle each year.
Opponents were concerned about the potential impacts to environmentally sensitive areas on surrounding wetlands and historic structures and homes on Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands. There were also concerns about the money spent with no guarantee taxpayers would see a return on the investment.
The vote does not end the debate over a spaceport, however.
The county filed an emergency order with the Court of Appeals of Georgia on Monday to prohibit Camden County Probate Court Judge Robert C. Sweatt, Jr. from certifying the results of Tuesday’s referendum until the validity of the election can be resolved.
The county contends the special election does not meet the standards required to overturn local legislation.
“The ability of a bare minority of registered voters to trigger a referendum election is among the key issues that the Georgia Court of Appeals determined should be decided by the Georgia Supreme Court,” said John Simpson, a county spokesman. “Camden County is assessing the results of (Tuesday) night’s outcome on the future of Spaceport Camden and is working to determine the best way to preserve taxpayers’ investment in the recently issued Launch Site Operator License while the Georgia Supreme Court reviews the legal issues surrounding this election.”
The question posed in the referendum was: “Shall the resolutions of the Board of Commissioners of Camden County, Georgia authorizing the Option Contract with Union Carbide Corporation and Camden County’s right and option to purchase the property described therein be repealed.”
Weinkle said Camden County commissioners failed to convince voters that spending millions on the spaceport was a good use of taxpayer dollars. And voters were motivated to turn out to the polls as a result of the legal action commissioners took to block the special election.
“We were entitled to the referendum based on the Constitution,” he said. “The elected officials forgot they work for us. They are our servants and they need to listen to what the people want.”
Weinkle qualified as a Republican Wednesday to run for the District 2 Camden County Commission seat held by Republican Chuck Clark.
St. Marys City Councilman Jim Goodman also announced his candidacy Tuesday night as a Republican to seek the District 4 county commission seat held by Chairman Gary Blount, who has already qualified to seek another term in office.
Goodman also was a critic of the spaceport.