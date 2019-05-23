A routine traffic stop Wednesday night on Interstate 95 in Camden County turned up a fugitive running from an attempted murder charge in Jacksonville, Fla., according to the the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Camden County Sheriff’s Capt. Cedric Brown stopped a southbound vehicle at 7:22 p.m., a report said. Inside the vehicle was 19-year-old Arthur Davin Jones III, who is wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder, according to the report.

The warrant identified him as a fugitive from justice. Jones is presently being held in the Camden County jail, awaiting transport to Jacksonville.

More from this section

Defamation claims against The News tossed

Defamation claims against The News tossed

Superior Court Judge William Woodrum Jr. dismissed defamation claims May 15 brought against The News by former state court public defender Reid Zeh, but he allowed the complaint against the American Civil Liberties Union to continue.

NOAA admin defends budget in House oversight hearing

NOAA admin defends budget in House oversight hearing

There’s likely going to be no more withering nor efficient criticism of the Trump administration’s coastal economic and environmental policy goals than U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman launched into at the outset of a U.S. House subcommittee meeting Tuesday.

Coast Guard Station Brunswick to host safe boating Open House

Coast Guard Station Brunswick to host safe boating Open House

A fun day on the water turned into an emergency for a woman and her young grandson last Friday afternoon on the East River near Brunswick, their 14-foot boat nearly capsizing after engine failure, according to officials at U.S. Coast Guard Station Brunswick.