A routine traffic stop Wednesday night on Interstate 95 in Camden County turned up a fugitive running from an attempted murder charge in Jacksonville, Fla., according to the the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
Camden County Sheriff’s Capt. Cedric Brown stopped a southbound vehicle at 7:22 p.m., a report said. Inside the vehicle was 19-year-old Arthur Davin Jones III, who is wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder, according to the report.
The warrant identified him as a fugitive from justice. Jones is presently being held in the Camden County jail, awaiting transport to Jacksonville.