Former Camden Middle School teacher Steven Rayle was arrested Tuesday on four counts of sexual battery.
Rayle, 58, of Waverly, was arrested by Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agents after a report alleging sexual misconduct by Rayle against students was filed with the Kingsland Police Department.
The alleged incidents happened after classes resumed in early January after Christmas break and during the performance of his job at Camden Middle School, according GBI officials.
Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call the GBI office in Kingsland 729-6198, the GBI tip line at 800 597-TIPS (8477) or online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
After the investigation is completed, the case will be sent to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Rayle is being held in the Camden County jail awaiting a bond hearing.