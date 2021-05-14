A student in Camden County is one of two high school students in Georgia earning the prestigious designation as a U.S. Presidential Scholar.
Aaron Daniel Altamirano Dino, a senior at Camden County High School from St. Marys, has been named a U.S. Presidential Scholar for 2021.
Divya Nori, a senior at Milton High School in Alpharetta, is the other graduating student in Georgia receiving the honor.
The two are among 161 high school seniors in the nation who make up the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, announcing the recipients Thursday, said the designation recognizes seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.
“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” Cardona said. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future.
“Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”
Presidential Scholars are selected each year by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts.
Also taken into consideration are community service, leadership and a demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 6,000 candidates qualified for the 2021 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and the National YoungArts Foundation.
One male student and one female student is selected from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the arts and 20 Scholars in career and technical education.
The program has recognized over 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students since its creation in 1964.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be honored for their outstanding achievement this summer.
Eighteen Georgia high school students were named semifinalists, including James Hyung Seok Shin, a senior at Richmond Hill High School.