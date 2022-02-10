Camden County voters will decide the fate of a proposed spaceport in March, but whether the vote will be before the county purchases land for the project remains to be seen.
The countdown has started for Camden County commissioners to close on a deal to buy an industrial site for Spaceport Camden.
Probate Judge Robert Sweatt Jr. verified in a hearing Tuesday there are enough valid signatures on a petition to hold a special election on March 8 to determine whether county commissioners will be allowed to buy the Union Carbide tract.
There is nothing that would prevent county commissioners from closing on a deal to buy the 4,000-acre site before the special election is held. But opponents said they’d be surprised if the county didn’t give voters an opportunity to end the debate once and for all about public support for the project.
“I don’t think they would try to do that,” said Jim Goodman, one of two people who filed a civil lawsuit to let voters decide the fate of the spaceport. “We’re in competition with the county to let the people decide.”
A launch site operators license has been granted, which would allow 12 vertical launches a year. But the county has to secure the site before it becomes official.
Camden officials who support the project say a spaceport would bring high-paying jobs, opportunities and great economic gains to the county and its residents.
Goodman, a St. Marys City Council member, was in court Tuesday, along with Paul Harris, to defend themselves from a civil lawsuit filed against them by Camden County asking for a $20 million security bond to protect the county’s investment of more than $10 million to establish a spaceport. The judge overseeing the hearing did not issue a decision in the case.
Harris said the county had no valid argument to explain how more than $10 million has been spent with nothing to show for it.
“That money is gone,” he said. “That $10 million is the reason I keep going.”
One concern is the wording of the referendum question, Goodman said, which reads: “Shall the resolutions of the Board of Commissioners of Camden County, Georgia authorizing the Option Contract with Union Carbide Corporation and Camden County’s right and option to purchase the property described therein be repealed.”
People opposed to the spaceport will have to vote “yes” to stop the county from buying the Union Carbide site. Voters will have to vote “no” if they want the county to proceed with a spaceport.
“It’s counter intuitive, but if you want to vote against the spaceport you have to vote yes,” Goodman said. “The citizens will have their say. I’ll live with the results.”
One concern and a major reason opponents want to stop the county from buying the land is it is a contaminated industrial site.
“It’s a 4,000-acre hazardous waste site,” Harris said. “The potential harm is unbelievable. Now, we’re signing up to buy it.”
Another concern is letting people know a special election is scheduled March 8. Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental organization One Hundred Miles, said there are discussions about a mail-out to all registered voters in Camden County to tell them about the March 8 special election.
“This is a great opportunity for the public to weigh in on the spaceport project,” she said. “I’m super optimistic.”