The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the purchase and installation of mobile data units for patrol cars.
The computers are designed to report all traffic crash data.
Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said “the loss of one life on our roads is one too many” and nearly all fatal traffic crashes can be avoided.
“The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal,” Poole said.
Camden Sheriff Jim Proctor thanked the office of highway safety for the grant.
“The mobile data units that are being installed in the patrol vehicles will upgrade our report writing, statistical analysis of crash data, and allow deputies to continue to make Camden County roadways safer for the public,” Proctor said.
For more information on The Camden County Sheriff’s Office award, contact Lt. Sean Billington at 9120-510-5100 or email rsbillington@co.camden.ga.us.
