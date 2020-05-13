Officials are still waiting to learn whether a rocket will ever be launched into orbit at a proposed spaceport in Camden County.
But companies are still expressing interest in Spaceport Camden despite the uncertainty about whether the Federal Aviation Administration will grant a license to launch from the site.
County officials have announced a memorandum of understanding with Opifex Global to explore commercial astronaut training facilities near the site about 10 miles east of Interstate 95 at the end of Harriets Bluff Road.
“Private spaceflight training was one of the targeted industries identified by Astralytical in the Mission Possible report released in November of 2017,” said Steve Howard, county administrator and spaceport project lead. “We are just seeing the beginning of the demand for the innovation and research park that will accompany Spaceport Camden.”
The company provides curriculum, simulators and other programs designed to train commercial astronauts. The training includes classroom education and hands-on experiences in simulators such as vacuum chambers, zero-gravity flights and gyro-seat spinners to recreate the environment in orbit.
The facility would also contain a three-story, neutral buoyancy tank with blacked-out surfaces to enable trainees underwater and in the dark to practice repairing subsystems while wearing a pressurized spacesuit.
Barton Bollfrass, the company’s founder, and other executives from Opifex Global and working with a real estate development team on the project.
“Spaceport Camden is an excellent location for our training facility which will provide off- world training solutions for private industry, military, academia, and the general public,” Bollfrass said.