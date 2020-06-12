Moose enjoyed his puppyhood by playing hide and seek with the children in the family he lived with for the first year of his life.
But as he grew from a tiny puppy into an 80-pound bundle of energy, he became too much for his owners to handle. The final straw was when Moose got into the tar his former owner used for his roofing business and jumped into his car, damaging the interior.
Moose joined his second family eight years ago when he was donated to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. His final day on the job was June 5, when he was given a plaque for his service.
Lt. Russell Prescott was given the task of being Moose’s handler when the bloodhound was donated. He said Moose was easy to train because of the hide and seek game he played with the children of his former owner.
Prescott said it took about three months for Moose to develop the trust in his new master necessary for the job.
“There were some tense times between us,” he said.
But once he learned his expectations, Moose was all business.
“He is a very determined, high-drive dog,” he said. “Once he was loaded up in my Tahoe, he knew he was at work.”
Unlike tracking dogs, Prescott said Moose was a “trailing dog” capable of following a scent from a skin cells shed from a person’s skin.
While many dogs expect a reward for their performance, Prescott said Moose never expected a treat or a favorite toy as a reward.
“All he looked for is love and praise,” he said.
The most memorable and difficult searches were those that involved missing persons that end with the discovery of a body.
“The hardest ones are when you come across the deceased,” he said. “That’s something the dog and handler can’t train for.”
While Moose was not involved in many criminal searches, Prescott said his dog tracked a drunk driver who fled on foot after deputies initiated a traffic stop. The man tried to attack Moose with a knife when deputies disarmed the man and arrested him.
The decision to retire Moose came because he was starting to show his age. He began missing things during training exercises, was getting winded and had some minor problems with one of his ears.
“He’s got a lot of tracking miles on him,” Prescott said.
Moose will spend the remainder of his life with Prescott and his family. And based on what Prescott has seen in recent days, Moose is perfectly happy staying home.
“Moose knows he’s retired, trust me,” he said. “He ain’t no spring chicken. I don’t want to stress him any further.”