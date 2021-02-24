Camden County has public safety concerns few others in the nation have to consider because of its close proximity to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and its arsenal of ballistic nuclear missiles.
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is very aware of the potential threats to Kings Bay and its fleet of submarines. While the base has multiple layers of security that get more stringent as you get closer the waterfront, there’s no telling where a threat to the base could come from, and that’s a concern.
The sheriff’s office is seeking a $350,000 Department of Homeland Security grant that would bolster Kings Bay security outside the base fence line.
Capt. Larry Bruce, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said the money would be used to purchase an armored vehicle carrier. The vehicle would hold 10 to 12 deputies trained to respond to a variety of threats both on and off the base.
“There are certain situations where we need that type of equipment,” Bruce said.
The armored carrier can also work as a command center at the site of any event it responds to.
The sheriff’s office and law enforcement agencies in Kingsland and St. Marys have mutual aid agreements with Kings Bay because of the role they could potentially play in a real disaster. The base emergency response and security teams have even held joint mock disaster response drills on base involving police, fire, paramedics and deputies to help prepare for any scenario.
Bruce said his office already has the vests, helmets and other equipment to respond to potential threats to the base. They just need a vehicle to get deputies safely to the scene.
The sheriff’s office does have an old Humvee that has been reconditioned, but it is mainly used for search and rescue over rough terrain. And it does not have the reinforced armor to protect occupants from bullets and bombs.
While the new Biden administration has expressed reluctance to fund military-style equipment for local law enforcement, Bruce expressed optimism that his office will get the funding because of its close proximity to Kings Bay.
“There’s a lot of agencies asking for money,” Bruce said. “We don’t know if we will get some of it.”