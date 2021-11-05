Like many law enforcement agencies in the region, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is losing deputies, communications officers and detention officers for better paying job opportunities.
Municipalities throughout the region have responded to the same problem by increasing pay to retain law enforcement officers rather than go through the expense of hiring and training new ones, only to lose them several years later.
That is not the case in Camden County, however, where the county commission is unwilling to discuss an increase in the sheriff’s budget to offer better pay to retain staff. Capt. Larry Bruce said Sheriff Jim Proctor has already contacted an Atlanta attorney who has represented other law enforcement agencies in Georgia experiencing funding problems.
“The commission was put on notice that the sheriff is a constitutional officer and the commission is not able to dictate how the sheriff conducts the business of the sheriff’s office,” Bruce said. “Litigation is very possible to assist the sheriff’s office with the funding that is required to maintain the quality and quantity of personnel needed to maintain a safe environment for the citizens and visitors to Camden County.”
Proctor said law enforcement faces “unprecedented challenges” recruiting and retaining “the best and brightest men and women to patrol your streets, secure your courts, and answer your calls for help.”
“The law is clear that the budget allotted to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office by the Camden County Commission must be sufficient to allow me to fulfill our duties as a law enforcement agency,” Proctor said. “The law is also clear that it is up to me and my management team to determine how best to use those funds.”
Proctor said he takes his constitutional obligation as sheriff to ensure the safety and security of county residents.
“The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is run by seasoned law enforcement professionals who judiciously use your taxpayer dollars to fulfill our obligations,” Proctor said. “Therefore, when a conflict arises that prevents or hinders my ability to attract and retain the best deputies to protect our county, I will push back and speak loudly.”