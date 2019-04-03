A 37-year-old Glynn County man was among 10 men arrested last weekend in Camden County during an undercover operation aimed at men attempting to have sexual relations with a child, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Coffee, 37, of Glynn County was charged with trafficking a person for labor servitude, the charge assigned for allegedly using the internet to arrange a sexual encounter with a child, Camden County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Bruce said. Coffee posted bond and was released Tuesday from the Camden County Detention Center, Bruce said.

He and the others all were arrested during Operation Do You Know Your Neighbor, which included officers from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Kingsland and Savannah police departments, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Others arrested included: Marquise Little, 22, and Charles Barreras, 48, of Kingsland; Richard Haney, 58, and Joshua Weaver, 34, of St. Marys; Alvaro Hernandez Molino, 35, of Bristol; Trevor Rountree, 28, of Orange Park, Fla., Devon Jones, 29, of Jacksonville, Fla., Josh Torrance, 35, of Naples, Fla., and Dylan Wescott, 27, of Orange Park, Fla.

