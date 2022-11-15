Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor announced an internal affairs investigation Monday into the attack and beating of an inmate by jail guards.

Proctor made the announcement after reviewing a video that appears to show the Sept. 3 incident at the Camden County Jail.

More from this section

PorchFest 2022 brings big crowd to downtown Brunswick

PorchFest 2022 brings big crowd to downtown Brunswick

PorchFest 2022, expected to be the largest in the local event's history since it began in 2018, brought many to the historic downtown neighborhoods of Brunswick on Sunday afternoon. Organizers planned for 60 bands and performers on at least 50 porches. Food trucks and other vendors also set …