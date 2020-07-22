Camden County schools will reopen Aug. 3, with both in-person learning and a virtual learning option for families who may not be ready for the children to return to the classroom.
The schools will have enhanced safety protocols and sanitation practices, with deep cleaning continuing until classes begin less than two weeks from now. Periodic deep cleanings will also be conducted during school holidays and weekends, when practicable.
The use of face masks and coverings is strongly encouraged but not required. Masks will be provided for all employees and for students unable to provide one on their own. Face shields will be provided to employees who request one because of underlying health conditions.
With the exception of front office areas, schools will be accessible only to students, faculty and limited necessary vendors. Signs will remind students of preventive measures and no-touch trash cans have been placed in schools.
Parents are encouraged to take the temperatures of their children at home before sending them to school and keep them home if they feel unwell. Temperatures will not be taken at schools unless a child reports feeling ill. Faculty and staff are also encourage to take their temperatures before coming to work.
Increased sanitation will also be practices on school buses, where drivers will be provided face masks, face shields, cleaning supplies and gloves. The buses will be sanitized and aired out after morning and afternoon routes.
Students will not be required to wear masks on buses, though they are strongly encouraged. Parents are encouraged to drive their children to school or encourage them to walk or ride bikes as a way to decrease the density on buses.
School lunches will be prepackaged and online payments using the SchoolBucks system are strongly encouraged as a way to avoid cash transactions.
Students showing symptoms will be placed in an isolation room until they can be picked up by their parents. The department of public health will be responsible for all contact tracing if a positive case is discovered.
All non-essential large gatherings such as assemblies, field trips and pep rallies are prohibited and essential large gatherings such as class transition, athletic and fine arts practices, and breakfast and lunch service will be adjusted, if necessary.
An additional school social worker will help students who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 or experience increased stress and anxiety.
For parents who are not comfortable with the school district’s plans, a virtual learning option is also available. Parents my fill out an application for their children to learn from home. The deadline is July 24. Go to camden.k12.ga.us for a virtual learning option application or more information about the district’s reopening plans.